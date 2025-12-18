Telangana Inter Exams 2026 Timetable Revised After Holi Holiday Announcement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has revised the timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026. The exams, scheduled for March next year, have been rescheduled in view of a public holiday declared for the Holi festival.

According to the updated schedule, the Mathematics Paper IIA/Botany Paper II/Political Science Paper II exam, originally set for March 3, will now be held on March 4.

The revised timetable for Intermediate First and Second Year is as follows:

Revised timetable for Intermediate Second Year (IPE 2026)

• February 26 – Second Language Paper II

• February 28 – English Paper II

• March 4 – Mathematics Paper IIA, Botany Paper II, Political Science Paper II

• March 6 – Mathematics Paper IIB, Zoology Paper II, History Paper II

• March 10 – Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II

• March 13 – Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II

• March 16 – Public Administration Paper II, Bridge Course Maths Paper II

• March 18 – Modern Language Paper II, Geography Paper II

Revised timetable for Intermediate First Year (IPE 2026)

• February 25 – Second Language Paper I

• February 27 – English Paper I

• March 2 – Mathematics Paper IA, Botany Paper I, Political Science Paper I

• March 5 – Mathematics Paper IB, Zoology Paper I, History Paper I

• March 9 – Physics Paper I, Economics Paper I

• March 12 – Chemistry Paper I, Commerce Paper I

• March 14 – Public Administration Paper I, Bridge Course Maths Paper I (BiPC students)

• March 17 – Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I

TGBIE further informed that hall tickets for the Intermediate examinations will be released two weeks prior to the commencement of the exams.