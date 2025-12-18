iBomma Ravi Piracy Case: Sensational Revelations in Police Investigation – Satellite Link Hack, HD Prints, and More

In a sensational development in the ongoing crackdown on online film piracy, investigators probing the case of alleged movie pirate “iBomma Ravi” have reportedly uncovered new details about the illegal distribution network. According to police sources, Ravi confessed during interrogation that he accessed high-quality HD versions of newly released Telugu films through a hacked digital satellite link and distributed them via a Telegram channel.

Investigators believe the accused exploited vulnerabilities in the Cube Satellite Network, which transmits encrypted feeds to theatres. By illegally intercepting the satellite stream, he allegedly captured pristine HD prints and circulated them online within hours of theatrical release. This method bypassed conventional anti-piracy surveillance inside cinema halls, making it difficult for film producers to trace the leak.

Authorities revealed that Ravi operated a Telegram channel under the name “H Hub,” where he allegedly charged subscribers between 100 and 300 dollars to access pirated versions of popular films. Police suspect that hundreds of international users may have joined the channel, indicating a large-scale piracy racket with global reach.

Preliminary reports suggest that Telugu films including Hit, Tandel, and Kishkindhapuri were pirated through this method. Officials are currently investigating whether Ravi acted alone or as part of a wider organized network facilitating cross-border piracy.

Cybercrime experts assisting the investigation say this case exposes a sophisticated new mode of piracy that threatens both box-office revenues and the digital content ecosystem. The police are preparing to trace financial transactions linked to the channel and identify the users involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected as authorities tighten their crackdown on online film piracy.