OTT Releases This Week, Dec 18-21: Premante, Raju Weds Rambai, Nayanam and More!

This week brings a fresh dose of entertainment for Telugu OTT viewers, with five new original Telugu titles—spanning films and a web series—set to premiere across major streaming platforms. Here’s a closer look at what audiences can watch from the comfort of their homes.

Raju Weds Rambai

A surprise performer at the box office, Raju Weds Rambai is a small-budget romantic drama that generated strong buzz during its theatrical run. Directed by debutant Saailu Kaampati, the film features Akhil Raj Uddemari and Tejaswi Rao in the lead roles, with Chaitu Jonnalagadda playing the antagonist. The film’s rural backdrop, convincing performances, and shocking climax worked in its favour.

Premante

Starring Priyadarshi and Anandhi, Premante is a romantic comedy that failed to make an impact in theatres but is expected to find a wider audience on OTT. Directed by Navaneeth Sriram, the film will premiere on Netflix from December 19, 2025, and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Santhana Prapthirasthu

This bold Telugu film tackles the sensitive topic of male infertility with a blend of entertainment and emotion. Featuring Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in lead roles, Santhana Prapthirasthu is directed by Sanjeev. After a lukewarm theatrical response, the film is set for its OTT debut on December 19 on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar.

Divyadristi

A suspense thriller starring Sunil, Isha Chawla, and Kamal Kamaraju, Divyadristi is gearing up for a direct digital release on Sun NXT from December 19. Directed by Kabir Lal, the web film revolves around a blind woman, played by Isha Chawla, who finds herself caught in a series of intense and mysterious situations.

Nayanam

Actor Varun Sandesh makes his OTT debut with Nayanam, a psychological thriller series directed by Swathi Prakash. Streaming on ZEE5 from December 19, the six-episode show features Bigg Boss fame Priyanka Jain as the female lead. The series follows the dark story of a doctor who gains unusual powers and misuses them for sinister purposes.

Thamma

Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma moves to free streaming starting tomorrow. While it was earlier available on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis, the Hindi version will now stream at no extra cost, with the Telugu version also accessible. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and others.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

This romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will begin streaming on Netflix from tomorrow. A Telugu version is not expected.

Mrs. Deshpande

Madhuri Dixit headlines the crime thriller series Mrs. Deshpande, which premieres on Jio Hotstar on December 19, 2025. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, the series is an adaptation of the French show La Mante. A Telugu version is yet to be confirmed.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Mammootty’s mystery-comedy Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse finally makes its OTT debut after a theatrical release in January 2025. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon in his Malayalam directorial debut, the film will stream on ZEE5 from December 19, 2025.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4

The popular comedy-drama returns with its fourth season on Amazon Prime Video from December 19, 2025. Directed by Anu Menon, the series stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Pharma

Nivin Pauly steps into the OTT space with Pharma, a Malayalam medical thriller series directed by PR Arun. The show premieres on December 19, 2025, and will also be available in Telugu.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Kapil Sharma returns with the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix from December 20, 2025. The popular talk show promises celebrity guests and fresh entertainment.

With a mix of romance, thrillers, and socially relevant themes, this week’s Telugu OTT releases offer something for every kind of viewer.