Dhurandhar OTT Deal on Netflix Hits ₹285 Crore, Sets New Record

In a major development for the Indian entertainment sector, upcoming Hindi spy-action film Dhurandhar has reportedly secured an unprecedented OTT rights deal, emerging as the highest-valued digital acquisition for a Hindi movie to date.

Industry sources indicate that Netflix has bought the post-theatrical streaming rights of the Aditya Dhar–directed film for approximately ₹285 crore. If confirmed, the figure surpasses the earlier benchmark set by Pushpa 2, which was estimated to have fetched nearly ₹275 crore for its digital rights.

The Ranveer Singh-led project has been generating significant buzz ahead of release due to its scale, star cast, and action-driven narrative. Film critic and YouTuber Ravi Chaudhary was among the first to highlight the alleged deal value. Interestingly, initial trade reports circulating months ago projected the OTT rights in the ₹130 crore range, suggesting that market interest in the film has climbed substantially.

Neither Netflix nor the production team has issued an official confirmation on the valuation so far. However, the reported price point signals heightened competition within major streaming platforms to secure marquee Bollywood titles and reflects the rising commercial weight of OTT demand in the post-pandemic era.

With anticipation building for Dhurandhar, analysts are watching closely to see whether the film’s theatrical performance will match its record-breaking digital valuation.