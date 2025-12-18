Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film Spirit Skips New Year Holiday

PAN-India star Prabhas is currently busy shooting for Spirit, his first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Touted as a high-octane cop action drama, the film is set to showcase Prabhas in a powerful and intense new avatar.

According to a report by Mid-Day, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has decided to cancel the New Year break in order to complete the film’s first shooting schedule at the earliest. The report stated that Spirit went on floors on November 27 in Hyderabad, and the team plans to continue shooting until the first week of January without a break, with the New Year holiday reportedly called off.

Sources suggest that Vanga is keen on fast-tracking the shoot of the Prabhas–Triptii Dimri starrer to stay on track for a mid-2027 theatrical release. The film also features Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Kanchana in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is being composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, while the big-budget project is jointly produced by T-Series and Bhadrakaali Pictures. With its intense theme and strong cast, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Prabhas’ lineup.