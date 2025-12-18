Prabhas’ Raja Saab Faces Criticism for Outdated Music and Visuals

Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab is currently in its promotional phase, but the buzz around the project remains unexpectedly low. Featuring Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, the Maruthi directorial has not been able to generate strong excitement within industry circles or among fans.

The team has released two songs so far, but both have failed to make an impact. According to audience reactions, neither the compositions nor the lyrics are catchy enough to turn them into chartbusters. Instead, the songs have become targets of online trolling and criticism.

The lyrical videos, too, are drawing backlash for what many viewers describe as outdated editing patterns and unimpressive visual transitions. Some fans are even alleging that parts of the tunes resemble older songs, further dampening the response. With such criticism mounting, trade analysts believe the makers may face an uphill task in boosting the film’s marketability.

However, fans are now pinning their hopes on an upcoming dance number featuring Prabhas alongside all three leading ladies. The track, which is expected to release soon, is seen as the team’s best chance to shift public perception and create the much-needed buzz.

Music composer Thaman recently stated that he had reworked the entire album to avoid any outdated feel, especially given the film’s delays. But early reactions suggest that the perception has not changed significantly.

As promotions continue, the makers of Raja Saab will be looking for a breakthrough moment to revive momentum ahead of the film’s release.