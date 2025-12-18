Hyderabad Real Estate Sees Surge as Dollar Strengthens Against Rupee – NRI Investments Rise

The sharp appreciation of the US dollar against the Indian rupee is beginning to reshape sentiment in the country’s real estate sector. With the dollar trading between Rs 91 and Rs 92, market watchers say the psychological milestone of Rs 100 is now within reach.

A growing number of Indian-origin investors in the US have already started planning their real estate purchases on the assumption of a Rs 100 per dollar exchange rate, considering it a realistic benchmark. At this parity, USD 100,000 is equivalent to roughly Rs 1 crore, making residential properties in India appear substantially more affordable to those earning in foreign currency.

This currency advantage comes at a time when the domestic property market is witnessing a cooling phase, further enhancing the appeal for Non-Resident Indians. Premium apartments in Hyderabad—currently ranging from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore—seem far more attainable when viewed through the lens of a strengthening dollar.

Hyderabad continues to stand out as a prime investment hub, supported by a strong IT sector, ongoing infrastructure development, and relatively stable pricing compared to other major metros. Developers in the city are also rolling out attractive offers, easing payment schedules, and additional perks to capture the rising NRI demand.

Industry analysts suggest that if this trend accelerates, the market may quickly shift gears. Increased NRI inflows could tighten inventory levels, eventually pushing property prices upward. What appears to be a buyer-friendly window today may not last long.

Whether this momentum evolves into a long-term growth cycle or remains a temporary surge driven by currency movements will become clearer in the months ahead.