December 19 School Holiday Today: State-Wise Updates Across India

Today, December 19, 2025, several states across India have announced school holidays or changes in school schedules due to cold weather, rising pollution levels, winter vacations, and local public holidays. The situation differs from state to state, so students and parents are advised to check official notices from schools and local authorities before heading out.

In Goa, most schools are closed today as the state observes Goa Liberation Day. This public holiday marks the end of Portuguese rule in 1961, and educational institutions usually remain shut to observe the occasion.

In Delhi and Delhi NCR, schools are affected due to severe air pollution and cold wave conditions. With air quality remaining in the hazardous category, strict pollution control measures are in place. Schools from Nursery to Class 5 are closed today, while classes from 6 to 11 are running in hybrid mode. Classes 10 and 12 continue with regular offline classes.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh are also witnessing school disruptions today. Dense fog and extreme cold have forced district administrations to close schools for younger students in several areas. In many districts, schools up to Class 8 are not operating today, with winter vacation set to begin from December 20.

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools remain closed today as part of the ongoing winter vacation. Heavy snowfall and extremely low temperatures have led to seasonal closures across most districts.

Schools in Noida are not fully closed today, but special guidelines are being followed. Online classes are being conducted for Nursery to Class 5 students, while senior classes are attending school through a mix of online and offline modes.

In Tamil Nadu, schools are closed today following the completion of half-yearly examinations. Students are on their seasonal holiday break, which has been extended this year around Christmas.

As weather and pollution conditions continue to change, school schedules may be updated at short notice. Parents and students are advised to rely only on official government notifications and school announcements to confirm whether December 19 is a holiday in their area.