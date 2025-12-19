Gold and Silver Prices Today, December 19: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

Gold and silver prices in India on December 19, 2025, continue to be shaped by global market trends, domestic demand, and currency fluctuations. Precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian culture, especially during weddings and festive occasions, while also serving as preferred investment options. Here is a detailed look at the latest gold and silver rates across major cities.

Gold Prices in India on December 19, 2025

Gold prices edged up slightly today amid steady global demand and ongoing inflationary pressures. The price of 24-carat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 13,485 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is priced at Rs 12,361 per gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international gold rates, the strength of the US dollar, and local jewellery demand ahead of the festive season. As a result, prices may vary slightly across cities.

City-wise Gold Rates:

Delhi: 24K gold is priced at Rs 13,500 per gram, while 22K gold costs Rs 12,376 per gram.

Mumbai: 24K gold is available at Rs 13,485 per gram and 22K gold at Rs 12,361 per gram.

Kolkata: 24K gold is priced at Rs 13,485 per gram, with 22K gold at Rs 12,361 per gram.

Chennai: 24K gold is trading at Rs 13,572 per gram, while 22K gold costs Rs 12,441 per gram.

Silver Prices in India on December 19, 2025

Silver prices also witnessed an uptick today, reflecting movements in global commodity markets and strong industrial demand. Silver 999 is currently trading at around Rs 2,11,000 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at approximately Rs 2,10,900 per kilogram.

City-wise Silver Rates (per 10 grams):

Delhi: Rs 2,111

Mumbai: Rs 2,111

Kolkata: Rs 2,111

Chennai: Rs 2,241

Like gold, silver prices are influenced by international market trends, industrial usage, and investor sentiment. Buyers are advised to keep track of daily fluctuations before making purchase or investment decisions.