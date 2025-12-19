Trump Declares December 24, 26 Holiday for Federal Workers in 2025

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order providing federal government employees with additional time off around Christmas in 2025. Under the directive, most federal offices will remain closed on December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 26, creating an extended holiday break as December 25 is already observed as Christmas Day.

The decision results in a four-day pause in government work for many federal employees. The move is seen as a morale-boosting step, particularly following a year marked by administrative challenges and a lengthy government shutdown earlier in 2025.

While the announcement has been widely described as new “federal holidays,” the additional days off are not permanent. The executive order applies only to the 2025 calendar year and does not amend the official list of federal holidays established by law.

Federal workers are already entitled to Christmas Day off as part of the 11 statutory public holidays approved by Congress. These holidays are managed by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and cannot be permanently expanded through presidential orders. As a result, the President’s authority allows only temporary closures for specific dates.

Trump has taken similar steps in the past. During his first term, he approved Christmas Eve closures for federal offices in 2018, 2019, and 2020. President Joe Biden also granted federal workers Christmas Eve off in 2024.

It is important to note that this executive order applies only to federal government employees. Private sector businesses are not required to follow the same schedule unless employers independently decide to align with federal office closures. In most cases, holiday leave in the private sector depends on company policies and employment agreements.

The executive order ensures that December 24 and December 26, 2025, will be observed as one-time holidays for federal employees, offering an extended Christmas break without making permanent changes to the federal holiday calendar.

Also read: December 19 School Holiday Today: State-Wise Updates Across India