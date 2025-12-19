Hyderabad Braces for Severe Cold Wave as Temperatures Dip Below 7°C

Hyderabad is set to experience a spell of intense cold over the next three days, as weather officials have forecast a severe cold wave across the city and nearby regions from December 19 to 21, 2024.

While the city has already been under persistent cold wave conditions, meteorologists warn that the coming days will bring even colder mornings and nights. Residents have been advised to take precautions as temperatures are expected to drop further during this period.

Several areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits may see minimum temperatures falling below 7°C, while central parts of the city are likely to record lows of around 10°C. These readings could mark some of the coldest days Hyderabad has witnessed this winter.

Conditions are expected to be more severe in other parts of Telangana. Districts in North and West Telangana may experience minimum temperatures of 5°C or lower, significantly colder than urban areas due to the absence of the heat-retaining effects seen in cities like Hyderabad.

Authorities have issued advisories urging people to stay warm and limit outdoor movement during early morning and late night hours. Extra caution has been advised for vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory or chronic health conditions.

Health experts recommend wearing layered warm clothing, drinking hot fluids, and avoiding unnecessary travel during late-night and early-morning hours when temperatures tend to be at their lowest. Prolonged exposure to extreme cold can increase health risks, especially for those spending extended time outdoors.

The agriculture department is also keeping a close watch, as extended cold conditions may affect winter crops and horticulture. Farmers in affected regions have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops and livestock.

Meteorological agencies continue to closely monitor the situation across Telangana. The cold wave has been attributed to cold northerly winds from northern India, coupled with clear skies that lead to rapid heat loss during nighttime hours.

Residents are encouraged to follow weather updates and plan their activities accordingly during this three-day cold wave period. Local administrations remain on alert to respond to any emergencies linked to the extreme weather conditions.