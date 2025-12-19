Hyderabad Schools Christmas Holiday Schedule 2025; Check here!

Schools in Hyderabad are getting ready for the Christmas holidays, with the Telangana government calendar indicating that holidays will begin on December 24, 2025. Before the break, schools must complete the FA III exams by December 23, with the FA IV exams scheduled for February 2026.

The holiday schedule varies across schools:

December 24 (Christmas Eve) is an optional holiday, and some schools may remain open.

December 25 (Christmas Day) and December 26 (Boxing Day) are general holidays and will be observed by all schools.

Missionary schools will have a 5-day Christmas vacation from December 23 to 27, 2025.

Christian-minority schools may enjoy an 8-day break from December 21 to 28, 2025, allowing students to participate in church services and family gatherings.

Also read: December 19 School Holiday Today: State-Wise Updates Across India