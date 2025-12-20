Bengaluru 2026 Public Holidays: Complete Karnataka Government Holiday List

Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, follows the state government’s official holiday calendar for schools, offices, and institutions. While national holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day are observed across India, Karnataka also recognizes state-specific holidays such as Karnataka Rajyotsava, reflecting the state’s unique cultural traditions.

Known as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, Bengaluru is home to thousands of IT companies, global tech giants, and startups. People from across the country work here, but employees of the Karnataka state government must follow the official state holiday list. While private companies and public sector organizations may set their own holiday schedules, government offices in Bengaluru strictly adhere to the state’s notifications.

The 2026 Karnataka government holiday list provides clarity for planning the year ahead, including general and restricted holidays for government employees, institutions, and citizens in Bengaluru and across the state.

Karnataka Government Holiday List 2026

14-Jan-26, Thursday – Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti Festival

26-Jan-26, Monday – Republic Day

19-Mar-26, Thursday – Ugadi Festival

21-Mar-26, Saturday – Khutub-E-Ramzan

31-Mar-26, Tuesday – Mahaveera Jayanthi

3-Apr-26, Friday – Good Friday

14-Apr-26, Tuesday – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi

20-Apr-26, Monday – Basava Jayanthi, Akshaya Tritiya

1-May-26, Friday – May Day

28-May-26, Thursday – Bakrid

26-Jun-26, Friday – Last Day of Moharam

15-Aug-26, Saturday – Independence Day

26-Aug-26, Wednesday – Eid-Milad

14-Sep-26, Monday – Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

2-Oct-26, Friday – Gandhi Jayanthi

20-Oct-26, Tuesday – Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja

21-Oct-26, Wednesday – Vijayadasami

10-Nov-26, Tuesday – Balipadyami, Deepavali

27-Nov-26, Friday – Kanakadasa Jayanthi

25-Dec-26, Friday – Christmas

This comprehensive list ensures government employees, students, and citizens can plan their holidays, trips, and events efficiently. Whether it’s for festivals, national celebrations, or cultural observances, Bengaluru’s 2026 calendar is set to help everyone make the most of the year ahead.