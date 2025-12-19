December 20 School Holiday or Not? Saturday Working Day Explained

As the weekend approaches, many parents and students are wondering whether December 20 will be a school holiday or a regular working day. Since the date falls on a Saturday, there is often confusion about closures, especially when bank holidays and school schedules differ.

Is December 20 a School Holiday?

December 20 falls on the third Saturday of the month, and in most states, schools do not automatically declare a holiday on third Saturdays. While some private schools follow a five-day week and may remain closed, many government and aided schools treat the third Saturday as a regular working day.

Students are advised to check with their respective schools, as holiday policies can vary depending on management, board affiliation, and local instructions.

Bank Status on December 20

Unlike schools, banks follow a uniform national schedule. According to Reserve Bank of India norms, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since December 20 is the third Saturday, banks will remain open and function as usual.

Customers can visit bank branches for regular transactions, and online banking services will also operate without interruption.

Are There Any State Bank Holidays on December 20?

As of now, no state-specific bank holidays have been announced for December 20. There are no major festivals, regional observances, or public holidays scheduled on this date that would impact banking operations in any state.

Unless a state government issues a last-minute notification, banks across India are expected to remain open.

What Should Parents and Students Do?

Confirm school attendance through official school circulars or messages

Do not assume a holiday just because it is a Saturday

Plan bank-related work normally, as branches will be operational

In summary, December 20 is a working Saturday for banks and is likely a school working day in many regions. Staying updated with official announcements is the best way to avoid last-minute confusion.

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