PF Enrolment Missed? EPFO Opens Six-Month Deadline for Employees

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a six-month voluntary enrolment drive to bring previously uncovered employees into the formal PF system. The initiative, launched under the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme (EES) 2025, allows employers to correct past compliance gaps without facing heavy punitive charges, while extending critical retirement and social security benefits to thousands of workers across the country.

Coverage period and eligibility

EES 2025 will be active for six months starting November 2025. During this period, employers can enrol eligible employees who were left out of EPF coverage between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025. The scheme is designed to regularise non-compliance retrospectively, offering a limited window for employers to meet their statutory obligations.

Financial relief for employers

A major highlight of the scheme is the relaxation granted on past PF liabilities. Employers enrolling under EES 2025 will be required to deposit only:

The employer’s share of EPF contributions

Applicable interest under Section 7Q

Standard administrative charges

Nominal penal damages capped at Rs 100

Through this structure, employers can secure full compliance under EPF, EPS, and EDLI at minimal financial burden.

Who stands to gain

The scheme primarily targets employees who were eligible for PF coverage but were never registered, particularly in small and mid-sized establishments. Enrolment ensures access to:

Long-term retirement savings

Pension benefits under EPS

Life insurance cover under EDLI

These protections fill a longstanding gap for thousands of workers who currently lack formal social security.

EPFO outreach and compliance deadline

To drive participation, EPFO will directly contact identified defaulting establishments through SMS and email, urging them to take advantage of the scheme. Officials have clarified that the enrolment window is time-bound and will not be extended, signalling the need for prompt employer action.

The EES 2025 is expected to significantly widen EPF coverage, strengthen formal employment benefits, and improve retirement security for India’s workforce.