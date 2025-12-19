Bank Holiday Today: Banks Closed in These Cities on December 19-20; Check City-Wise List

Banks across parts of India will remain shut on Friday and Saturday, December 19 and 20, 2025, due to regional holidays as notified in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The closures are linked to the observance of Goa Liberation Day and Losoong/Namsoong, while banking operations in most other regions will function as usual.

December 2025 has a total of 18 bank holidays, which include state-specific festivals and observances, along with the mandatory weekly closures on the second Saturday and Sundays.

City-wise bank operations on December 19–20

Banks in Panaji, Goa, will remain closed on Friday, December 19, to mark Goa Liberation Day. Similarly, banks in Gangtok, Sikkim, will be shut on Saturday, December 20, on account of Losoong/Namsoong. In all other major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Jaipur, banks will remain open on both days.

Customers in cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada will not face any disruption in branch banking services during these two days.

Digital banking services remain uninterrupted

Despite branch closures in select regions, essential banking services will continue to be available nationwide through digital and self-service platforms. Customers can access online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance checks, bill payments, and account services. NEFT and RTGS transactions will function as per their respective operational hours, while ATM withdrawals and card-based transactions will remain unaffected. Services such as chequebook requests, demand drafts, and other account-related applications can also be initiated online.

Bank customers are advised to plan any in-branch visits in advance if they are located in affected regions and rely on digital banking channels to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period.