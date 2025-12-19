EPFO Set to Allow PF Withdrawals via UPI and ATMs from January 2026

Provident Fund withdrawals are set to become significantly faster for millions of salaried employees, with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) preparing to launch a new digital framework that enables instant access to funds through ATMs and UPI platforms.

The upcoming system, referred to as EPFO 3.0, aims to modernise PF services and bring them on par with banking operations. Once implemented, subscribers will no longer need to wait several days for claim approvals, as withdrawals will be processed automatically.

Digital Overhaul to Benefit 7 Crore Subscribers

EPFO 3.0 is designed to serve nearly seven crore subscribers across the country. The new framework replaces manual and employer-dependent procedures with a fully digital, self-service model. Officials say the upgrade will drastically cut processing time and improve transparency in PF transactions.

ATM and UPI Access to PF Savings

A key feature of the new system is direct PF withdrawal through ATMs, similar to cash withdrawals from savings accounts. In addition, subscribers will be able to access their funds using UPI-based transactions, offering immediate financial support during emergencies.

Simplified Withdrawal Categories

The EPFO has also streamlined partial withdrawal norms. Instead of the earlier 13 categories, withdrawals will now fall under three broad heads:

Emergency requirements, including medical treatment, education, and marriage

Housing-related needs, such as purchasing or constructing a home

Special circumstances, covering other exceptional situations

Subscribers will be required to maintain at least 25 per cent of their PF balance to ensure long-term retirement security. This retained amount will continue to earn an annual interest of 8.25 per cent.

Easier Transfers and Faster Settlements

Under EPFO 3.0, PF account transfers during job changes will happen automatically, linking the employee’s existing account with the new employer. Claim settlement times for medical and housing withdrawals are also expected to be significantly reduced. Members will be able to track claims in real time through the EPFO online portal.

Rollout Expected in January 2026

Although the system was initially scheduled for launch in mid-2025, technical testing led to a delay. The EPFO is now targeting January 2026 for the rollout, positioning it as a major reform for the New Year.

Subscribers are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar, bank account details, and UAN-linked KYC information are updated to access the new facilities without disruption.