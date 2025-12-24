Bank Holidays on December 24, 25 for Christmas? Check State-Wise Holiday List

With Christmas approaching, uncertainty persists among bank customers as conflicting messages circulating online and local updates provide varying information about branch operations. Many people planning visits for cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, or other in-branch services are unsure whether banks are open during the festive period.

To prevent last-minute inconvenience, it is essential to understand how bank holidays work in India, particularly during major festivals like Christmas.

Are Banks Closed on Christmas Eve?

Bank holidays in India are not the same across all states. While Christmas Day is observed nationwide, Christmas Eve is recognised as a bank holiday only in a few states. This means that on December 24, banks may operate normally in most parts of the country while remaining closed in select regions.

On Christmas Eve, bank branches are closed only in:

Mizoram

Nagaland

Meghalaya

In all other states, banks function as usual on December 24.

Christmas Day Bank Holiday

On December 25, banks across India remain closed in observance of Christmas, making it a nationwide bank holiday.

Additional Bank Holidays After Christmas

December also includes several state-specific holidays linked to Christmas celebrations, local festivals, and commemorative occasions. In some northeastern states, banks remain closed for multiple days due to consecutive holidays.

Banks will remain shut on the following occasions in select states:

December 26: Christmas celebrations in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya

December 27: Christmas holiday in Nagaland

December 30: Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah in Meghalaya

December 31: New Year’s Eve or Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya

Digital Banking Services Remain Active

Even when bank branches are closed due to holidays, customers can continue using digital services such as:

UPI payments

Mobile banking applications

Internet banking

ATM services

However, services that require branch involvement—such as cheque clearance, document processing, and cash-related transactions—may be delayed during extended holiday periods.

Customer Advisory

Customers planning in-branch banking activities during the Christmas and New Year holiday season are encouraged to complete essential work in advance. Checking the state-wise bank holiday list is especially important in northeastern and coastal states, where additional holidays are commonly observed.

Staying informed about regional holidays can help avoid unnecessary delays and ensure smoother financial planning during the festive season.

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