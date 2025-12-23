US Visa Interview Delays Leave Hundreds of H-1B Workers Stuck in India

Hundreds of H-1B visa holders who travelled to India earlier this month for visa renewal are facing uncertainty after their US consular appointments were unexpectedly deferred to next year. The delays follow the rollout of a new social media vetting policy by the United States Department of State.

Most affected applicants had interview slots scheduled between December 15 and December 26, a period that overlaps with the US holiday season. However, immigration lawyers report that many of these appointments have now been postponed to March 2026, leaving workers unable to return to the United States.

Several prominent immigration law firms have confirmed that hundreds of their clients are currently stuck in India. Immigration attorney Veena Vijay Ananth described the situation as unprecedented, noting that there appears to be no clear plan or timeline for resolving the backlog.

One H-1B professional based in the Detroit suburbs had travelled to India to attend a family wedding and had visa interviews scheduled for December 17 and December 23. Both appointments have since lapsed, putting his return to the US in limbo. Experts warn that prolonged delays could strain employer patience, particularly for roles that require physical presence.

Advisory From US Authorities

In emails sent to applicants, the State Department attributed the postponements to enhanced screening measures, including deeper reviews of social media activity, aimed at safeguarding US national security and public safety.

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in India issued a public advisory instructing applicants not to appear at consulates on their original appointment dates if their interviews had been rescheduled. The embassy cautioned that doing so would result in denial of entry.

Indian Nationals Most Affected

According to an April report by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Indian nationals account for nearly 71% of all H-1B visa holders, making them the most impacted group by the delays.

Tech Giants Warn Employees

Amid the growing uncertainty, major technology companies such as Google and Apple have reportedly advised some employees to avoid international travel. Internal communications cited extended visa re-entry delays, with waiting periods stretching up to 12 months at certain US consulates.

US Tightens Immigration Scrutiny

The Donald Trump administration has expanded social media screening requirements for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, asking individuals to make their online profiles publicly accessible. While earlier such scrutiny focused on students and exchange visitors, it has now been extended to skilled foreign workers.

Officials have reiterated that every visa decision is treated as a national security matter. The measures form part of a broader tightening of US immigration policy, including a previously announced one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas and a pause on certain immigration applications from countries classified as “countries of concern.”

As appointment backlogs grow, thousands of skilled professionals remain uncertain about when—or if—they will be able to return to their jobs in the United States.