AP EAPCET 2026 Notification: Registration, Exam Dates and Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially confirmed the examination dates for AP EAPCET 2026, formerly known as AP EAMCET. The entrance test, conducted for admission into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses across Andhra Pradesh, will take place in May 2026. Aspirants can check all updates, notifications, and application-related information on the official portal cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAPCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced

As per the announcement, the AP EAPCET 2026 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026. The detailed timetable, including subject-wise exam slots and session timings, will be released shortly on the official website. The online registration process for the exam will also begin soon.

AP EAPCET 2026: Important Overview

Exam Name: AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)

Conducting Authority: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Academic Session: 2025–26

Level: Undergraduate (UG)

State: Andhra Pradesh

Exam Frequency: Once a year

Courses Offered: B.Tech, B.Sc, B.Pharm, Pharm D

Exam Dates: May 12, 13, 14, 15 & 18, 2026

Official Website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAPCET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates planning to apply for AP EAPCET 2026 must meet the eligibility conditions specified by APSCHE. The requirements vary based on the chosen stream:

Engineering (B.Tech / BE)

Applicants should have completed or be appearing for Class 12 or a Diploma in Engineering, with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry as compulsory subjects.

Agriculture and Allied Courses

Candidates must have passed or be appearing in 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Agriculture subjects.

B.Pharmacy

Applicants should have completed or be appearing for 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry, along with Biology and/or Mathematics.

Pharm D

Candidates must have passed or be appearing in 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics, or should hold a D.Pharmacy qualification.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official AP EAPCET website for updates regarding the application schedule, syllabus, admit card release, and exam pattern. With the exam dates now announced, aspirants can begin structured preparation to secure admission into their desired undergraduate programs in Andhra Pradesh.

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