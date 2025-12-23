Prabhas Set to Join X? Champion Movie Promotion Sparks Online Frenzy

As Champion gears up for its Christmas release, the makers are adopting a promotional strategy that moves beyond conventional interviews and poster launches. The period war action drama, starring Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan, has sparked an engaging social media trend by inviting celebrities to share their personal “Champion moment” and tag another star to keep the chain going.

The campaign has gradually picked up momentum on X, with celebrities passing the baton from one to another. The buzz reached a new high when Prabhas was tagged in the ongoing chain. The mention has instantly grabbed attention, given that the pan-Indian star has largely stayed away from X despite his massive fan following.

With Prabhas’ name now in the mix, speculation is growing that he might finally make his debut on the platform today. While there is no official confirmation, even the possibility of his first post has amplified conversations around Champion. For fans, it could be a long-awaited digital appearance, and for the film’s team, a well-timed promotional boost just days ahead of its release.