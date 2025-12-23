Akhanda 2 Box Office: Balakrishna Film Suffers 50% Loss in 11 Days

Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu, has completed 11 days of its theatrical run, but the film’s box-office performance has fallen short of expectations.

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda premiered on December 11 amid strong pre-release buzz. However, collections have remained underwhelming across key markets. In North America, the film has failed to cross the crucial $1 million mark even after nearly two weeks in cinemas. The second weekend saw collections of just around $35,000, taking the total overseas gross to approximately $960,000.

In the domestic Indian market, Akhanda 2 has so far collected close to ₹85 crore net. Despite this figure, trade analysts indicate that the film has emerged as a loss venture for distributors across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and North America. Industry estimates suggest distributor losses are nearing 50 percent in most territories.

Initially, there was optimism that traditionally strong regions such as Guntur, Rayalaseema, and Krishna districts might recover over 80 percent of investments. However, current assessments indicate that, except for one or two limited pockets, most areas are now heading toward losses of around 50 percent.

Compounding the issue, producers are reportedly left without any surplus after struggling to clear pending dues, a situation that had already delayed the film’s release by a week. Trade sources add that the producers may be unable to settle the GST component payable to distributors, further solidifying losses in the domestic market.

Overall, Akhanda 2 is now being viewed as a financially disappointing outing despite its franchise value and star power.