Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Sparks Debate as Pakistan Citizens Seek Profit Share

The spy action thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has found itself at the centre of an unusual controversy in Pakistan. Portions of the film were shot against the backdrop of Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi historically known for gang wars in the 1990s. Director Aditya Dhar reportedly wove a fictional narrative inspired by those conflicts into the storyline.

With Dhurandhar inching closer to the ₹1,000 crore mark in global collections, a video from Lyari has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, several local residents are seen demanding a share of the film’s box office earnings, arguing that since their locality was depicted in the movie, they deserve a portion of the profits.

In the video, one individual questions why Lyari’s residents should not receive a stake in the collections, while another goes a step further by demanding as much as 80% of the film’s earnings. He claims that such a payout would not significantly affect the director, who would continue to make films regardless. Another speaker suggests that at least 50% of the collections should be allocated to Lyari’s people.

Some individuals mention figures ranging from ₹5 crore to ₹20 crore, while one person proposes that part of the earnings be used to build a hospital in the area. Another speaker, however, expresses scepticism, stating that even if the filmmaker were willing to give money, local governance issues would likely prevent residents from receiving any benefit.

Notably, Dhurandhar has been officially banned in Pakistan. Despite this, reports suggest that piracy downloads of the film have crossed two million, indicating strong underground viewership. The film’s songs are reportedly being used widely for social media reels and played at wedding events, making it a popular talking point across the country.

The film follows the story of an Indian intelligence agent who secretly enters Pakistan, infiltrates a criminal gang, and ultimately dismantles it from within. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features strong performances by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

With its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and chart-topping music, Dhurandhar continues to dominate discussions—both at the box office and beyond national borders.