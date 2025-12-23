Manchu Manoj, Anasuya and Chinmayi Lash Out at Sivaji Over Remarks on Women’s Clothing

Actor Sivaji has landed in serious controversy following his crude and regressive remarks about women’s clothing, sparking widespread outrage on social media. Netizens have strongly condemned his comments, calling them misogynistic and disrespectful.

The backlash has now extended beyond social media users, with several celebrities publicly criticising Sivaji’s statements. Actors Manchu Manoj and Anasuya Bharadwaj, along with singer Chinmayi, have spoken out firmly against his remarks.

Manchu Manoj, in a social media post, stressed that a civilised society stands for women’s rights and personal freedom rather than attempting to control or judge their choices. He also issued an apology on behalf of Sivaji, stating that such views do not represent men or the film industry as a whole.

Anasuya Bharadwaj, without directly naming Sivaji, asserted that a woman has complete autonomy over her body and attire. “It’s my body, not yours,” she wrote, emphasising that no one has the right to dictate how a woman should dress.

Singer Chinmayi reacted strongly as well, condemning Sivaji for offering unsolicited and offensive opinions. She pointed out that the language he used reflects a deeply sexist and misogynistic mindset, and questioned why women are repeatedly blamed instead of calling out disrespectful behaviour.

Sivaji has not yet responded to the criticism.

What triggered the controversy

The remarks were made during the Dhandoraa event, where Sivaji advised actresses to avoid wearing what he termed as revealing clothes. He claimed that while such appearances may receive appreciation publicly, they attract derogatory comments in private. However, his argument drew severe backlash due to the use of vulgar and demeaning language while referring to women, which many found unacceptable and deeply offensive.

While moral policing of women’s clothing itself has been widely criticised, Sivaji’s choice of words and tone intensified the outrage, prompting strong reactions from both the public and prominent voices from the industry.

Came across some deeply disappointing comments last night. A civilised society protects women’s rights instead of policing their choices. #RespectWomen #RespectYourself pic.twitter.com/ym3CmPsxgD — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) December 23, 2025