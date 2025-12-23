December 24 School Holiday: Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi

With Christmas just one day away, many parents and students across India are wondering whether December 24 is a school holiday. Since December 24 falls a day before Christmas, expectations are high for a possible holiday or a half-day in schools. However, the holiday status varies from state to state and depends largely on local government orders and school management decisions.

Telangana

In Telangana, December 24 is not declared an official school holiday by the state government. Government and private schools are expected to function as usual unless individual schools announce a special holiday or half-day due to Christmas preparations.

Andhra Pradesh

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has not announced a state-wide school holiday on December 24. Schools are scheduled to remain open, with Christmas holiday applicable on December 25. Some private institutions may choose to give a half-day at their discretion.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, December 24 is generally a working day for schools. The state government holiday list marks December 25 (Christmas) as a public holiday, but no official announcement has been made for December 24. A few private and Christian minority schools may observe a holiday or shorter school hours.

Karnataka

Schools in Karnataka are also expected to function normally on December 24. There is no official notification declaring a school holiday on this date. However, some private schools may adjust schedules depending on internal decisions.

Kerala

In Kerala, December 24 is not a government-declared school holiday. Most schools remain open, although certain schools, especially those run by Christian managements, may announce a holiday or half-day ahead of Christmas.

Delhi

In Delhi, December 24 is not listed as a school holiday by the Directorate of Education. Government schools are expected to operate normally, while a few private schools may announce early closures.

Other States

Across other states as well, December 24 is largely a regular school day. Only December 25 is officially observed as a Christmas holiday nationwide. Any deviation on December 24 is usually based on individual school decisions rather than government orders.

Conclusion

As of now, December 24 is not a declared school holiday in most Indian states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Delhi. Schools are expected to function normally, though some private institutions may offer half-days or special leave. Parents and students are advised to check official school circulars or notifications for confirmation.