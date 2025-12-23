Revolver Rita OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Keerthy Suresh's Comedy Thriller Online

Keerthy Suresh’s latest Tamil film Revolver Rita has been making headlines since its theatrical release on November 28, 2025. Directed by JK Chandru, the comedy thriller marked the actor’s first Tamil outing of the year and drew attention for its unconventional blend of dark humour, crime, and family drama. While the film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and saw a modest box office performance, it is now gearing up for its digital premiere.

Revolver Rita OTT release details

After its theatrical run, Revolver Rita is all set to make its OTT debut. The makers had finalised the film’s digital deal well ahead of its cinema release, and the streaming date has now been officially announced. The film will start streaming on Netflix from December 26.

The movie will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring wider reach among regional audiences. The OTT release is expected to give the film a second lease of life, especially among viewers who missed it in theatres or prefer watching content at home.

About the film

Revolver Rita revolves around Rita, portrayed by Keerthy Suresh, a strong-willed woman living in Pondicherry. She is the sole breadwinner for her family, which includes her mother Chellamma, played by Radhika Sarathkumar, and her two sisters. What begins as an ordinary family life takes a dramatic turn during a celebratory event, when an unexpected incident pulls them into a dangerous web involving criminals and corrupt officials, setting the stage for a gripping mix of tension and dark comedy.