Stranger Things S5 Vol 2 on Netflix: India Release Time, Episode Count and Runtime

The second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 is set to premiere on December 26, 2025, taking the popular Netflix series one step closer to its grand finale. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the final season continues to feature its core cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Volume 2 will consist of three episodes, covering Episodes 5, 6 and 7. The eighth and final episode of the season will be released separately on January 1, 2026, with Netflix also planning limited theatrical screenings for the concluding chapter.

For viewers in India, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will be available to stream from 6:30 AM IST on December 26, 2025. The episodes will be released in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu. Each episode in this volume has a runtime of over one hour.

Episode List and Runtime:

Episode 5 – Shock Jock: 1 hour 8 minutes

Episode 6 – Escape from Camazotz: 1 hour 15 minutes

Episode 7 – The Bridge: 1 hour 6 minutes

These episodes are expected to directly set the stage for the final chapter of the series. Season 5 is anticipated to resolve long-standing mysteries surrounding the Upside Down and provide closure to the story arcs of the central characters. Details about the final episode remain under wraps.