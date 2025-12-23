Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Prize Money Sparks Controversy; Kalyan Padala’s Take-Home Amount Revealed

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu concluded on Sunday night with Kalyan Padala emerging as the winner of the popular reality show. Tanuja finished the season as the runner-up, while Demon Pawan secured third place after opting for a ₹15 lakh briefcase during the grand finale. Emmanuel and Sanjana placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Kalyan Padala was awarded the Bigg Boss trophy along with a declared prize money of ₹35 lakh. In addition to the cash prize, he also received a car and a ₹5 lakh voucher. However, shortly after the finale, discussions began around the actual amount the winner would receive after mandatory tax deductions.

During the grand finale, host Nagarjuna announced that the total prize pool for Season 9 stood at ₹50 lakh. Since Demon Pawan chose the ₹15 lakh briefcase offer, the remaining ₹35 lakh was awarded to the winner.

As per prevailing taxation rules, a significant portion of the prize money is subject to deductions. Sources indicate that close to 46% of the cash prize is deducted towards GST and other applicable taxes. After these deductions, Kalyan Padala is expected to receive approximately ₹16.01 lakh as take-home prize money. The car awarded to the winner also attracts GST, further increasing the overall tax liability. However, the ₹5 lakh voucher may not be taxed, as it is not a direct cash benefit.

This issue is not new to the show. A similar scenario was witnessed in Season 8, when winner Pallavi Prashanth received a declared prize money of ₹35 lakh, while runner-up Prince Yawar opted for a ₹15 lakh briefcase during the finale.

With multiple seasons highlighting the sharp difference between announced prize money and actual payouts, the structure of Bigg Boss Telugu’s rewards continues to draw attention from viewers and fans alike.