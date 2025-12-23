OTT Releases This Week: New Movies & Series Releasing From December 23 to 30, 2025
As Christmas week blends into the final days of 2025, OTT platforms are going all out with a packed release slate. From gripping dramas and ambitious sci-fi to stand-up comedy and reality shows, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, aha Video and JioHotstar are rolling out some of their most talked-about titles just in time for the holiday binge. Here’s a refreshed look at the major OTT releases lined up between December 23 and December 30, 2025.
December 23, 2025: A Strong Start to Holiday Streaming
The festive rush begins on December 23 with several high-profile premieres.
- Netflix returns with “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – Season 3,” where Ken Goldin expands his memorabilia empire on a global scale, uncovering rare artifacts and unusual collectibles with massive price tags.
- Telugu audiences get a sci-fi twist with “11:11” on aha Video. The film follows a struggling filmmaker who gains access to a mysterious smartwatch that allows him to travel back in time, hoping to correct past mistakes and reclaim lost success.
- Prime Video (on rent) releases “100 Nights of Hero,” a visually rich adaptation of a classic tale where a clever maid named Hero uses storytelling to foil a dangerous bet, leading to an unexpected emotional and romantic connection.
- Netflix also drops “Cash Hero,” a quirky action drama about a man whose superhuman strength is directly linked to his bank balance, forcing him and his girlfriend to outsmart enemies while managing dwindling finances.
- Adding historical weight to the day is “Nuremberg” on Prime Video (rent), which dives into the psychological battles of the post-World War II trials, focusing on intense exchanges between a US psychiatrist and Nazi leader Hermann Göring.
December 24, 2025: Drama, Horror and Comedy
On December 24, regional cinema takes the spotlight.
- Zee5 premieres “Middle Class,” a Tamil family drama that explores financial pressure, generational conflict and the tough choices that redefine values and dreams.
- Tamil horror-romance “Rajini Gaang” arrives on Prime Video and Simply South, where a newlywed couple’s happiness turns into terror after a cursed sacred necklace invites a vengeful spirit into their lives.
- Netflix offers a mix of emotions with “Goodbye June,” a touching family drama directed by Kate Winslet and featuring Helen Mirren and Toni Collette, centered around a family preparing to say farewell to their mother.
- For laughs, “Tom Segura: Teacher” lands on Netflix, marking the comedian’s fifth stand-up special, packed with his signature dark humour.
December 25, 2025: Christmas Day Specials
Christmas Day brings both drama and sports.
Netflix releases “Andhra King Taluka,” a Telugu-language film that examines the fragile relationship between celebrity worship and fading stardom through the eyes of a devoted fan.
Sports fans can tune in to Netflix’s Christmas Gameday, featuring NFL clashes including Cowboys vs. Commanders, turning December 25 into a treat for football lovers.
December 26, 2025: Big Releases and Final Chapters
The action intensifies on December 26.
- Netflix debuts “Revolver Rita,” a Tamil dark comedy about a young woman whose life descends into chaos after her family accidentally kills a feared gangster.
- Zee5 releases “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” a dark romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane, where obsession, love and sacrifice collide in a tragic ending.
- Netflix also streams “Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings,” continuing its holiday sports lineup.
- For documentary lovers, “Cover-Up” arrives on Netflix, chronicling the fearless career of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh and his exposés that shook governments.
The most awaited release of the week is “Stranger Things: Season 5 – Volume 2,” as the Hawkins gang faces its final battle against Vecna in a desperate race to save the world.
December 28–30, 2025: Wrapping Up the Year
On December 28, JioHotstar premieres “The Copenhagen Test,” a psychological thriller starring Simu Liu as an intelligence analyst trapped inside a fabricated reality controlled by a shadowy agency.
Netflix follows up on December 29 with “Members Only: Palm Beach,” a reality series diving into the luxurious and drama-filled lives of elite socialites.
The year closes on a hilarious note with “Ricky Gervais: Mortality” on December 30, where the comedian delivers a brutally honest stand-up special reflecting on life, death and the absurdities of the modern world.
With such a diverse lineup spanning genres and languages, the final week of December 2025 promises non-stop entertainment for viewers looking to unwind, celebrate and binge their way into the New Year.