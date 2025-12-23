OTT Releases This Week: New Movies & Series Releasing From December 23 to 30, 2025

As Christmas week blends into the final days of 2025, OTT platforms are going all out with a packed release slate. From gripping dramas and ambitious sci-fi to stand-up comedy and reality shows, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, aha Video and JioHotstar are rolling out some of their most talked-about titles just in time for the holiday binge. Here’s a refreshed look at the major OTT releases lined up between December 23 and December 30, 2025.

December 23, 2025: A Strong Start to Holiday Streaming

The festive rush begins on December 23 with several high-profile premieres.

Netflix returns with “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – Season 3,” where Ken Goldin expands his memorabilia empire on a global scale, uncovering rare artifacts and unusual collectibles with massive price tags.

Telugu audiences get a sci-fi twist with “11:11” on aha Video. The film follows a struggling filmmaker who gains access to a mysterious smartwatch that allows him to travel back in time, hoping to correct past mistakes and reclaim lost success.

Prime Video (on rent) releases “100 Nights of Hero,” a visually rich adaptation of a classic tale where a clever maid named Hero uses storytelling to foil a dangerous bet, leading to an unexpected emotional and romantic connection.

Netflix also drops “Cash Hero,” a quirky action drama about a man whose superhuman strength is directly linked to his bank balance, forcing him and his girlfriend to outsmart enemies while managing dwindling finances.

Adding historical weight to the day is “Nuremberg” on Prime Video (rent), which dives into the psychological battles of the post-World War II trials, focusing on intense exchanges between a US psychiatrist and Nazi leader Hermann Göring.

December 24, 2025: Drama, Horror and Comedy

On December 24, regional cinema takes the spotlight.

Zee5 premieres “Middle Class,” a Tamil family drama that explores financial pressure, generational conflict and the tough choices that redefine values and dreams.

Tamil horror-romance “Rajini Gaang” arrives on Prime Video and Simply South, where a newlywed couple’s happiness turns into terror after a cursed sacred necklace invites a vengeful spirit into their lives.

Netflix offers a mix of emotions with “Goodbye June,” a touching family drama directed by Kate Winslet and featuring Helen Mirren and Toni Collette, centered around a family preparing to say farewell to their mother.

For laughs, “Tom Segura: Teacher” lands on Netflix, marking the comedian’s fifth stand-up special, packed with his signature dark humour.

December 25, 2025: Christmas Day Specials

Christmas Day brings both drama and sports.

Netflix releases “Andhra King Taluka,” a Telugu-language film that examines the fragile relationship between celebrity worship and fading stardom through the eyes of a devoted fan.

Sports fans can tune in to Netflix’s Christmas Gameday, featuring NFL clashes including Cowboys vs. Commanders, turning December 25 into a treat for football lovers.

December 26, 2025: Big Releases and Final Chapters

The action intensifies on December 26.

Netflix debuts “Revolver Rita,” a Tamil dark comedy about a young woman whose life descends into chaos after her family accidentally kills a feared gangster.

Zee5 releases “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” a dark romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane, where obsession, love and sacrifice collide in a tragic ending.

Netflix also streams “Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings,” continuing its holiday sports lineup.

For documentary lovers, “Cover-Up” arrives on Netflix, chronicling the fearless career of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh and his exposés that shook governments.

The most awaited release of the week is “Stranger Things: Season 5 – Volume 2,” as the Hawkins gang faces its final battle against Vecna in a desperate race to save the world.

December 28–30, 2025: Wrapping Up the Year

On December 28, JioHotstar premieres “The Copenhagen Test,” a psychological thriller starring Simu Liu as an intelligence analyst trapped inside a fabricated reality controlled by a shadowy agency.

Netflix follows up on December 29 with “Members Only: Palm Beach,” a reality series diving into the luxurious and drama-filled lives of elite socialites.

The year closes on a hilarious note with “Ricky Gervais: Mortality” on December 30, where the comedian delivers a brutally honest stand-up special reflecting on life, death and the absurdities of the modern world.

With such a diverse lineup spanning genres and languages, the final week of December 2025 promises non-stop entertainment for viewers looking to unwind, celebrate and binge their way into the New Year.