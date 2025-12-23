Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: Ranveer Singh Film to Stream on Netflix from Jan 30

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the year, delivering massive returns for its makers. The high-octane spy thriller has shown remarkable consistency at the box office and continues to set new benchmarks, with its net collections crossing ₹530 crore.

Despite entering the later stages of its theatrical run, Dhurandhar remains strong across key domestic markets, outperforming several competing releases. With the Christmas and New Year holiday season approaching, trade analysts expect the film to witness another surge in footfalls.

As its theatrical dominance continues, attention has now shifted to the film’s digital premiere. Streaming giant Netflix, which holds the digital rights, is expected to release Dhurandhar on its platform from January 30, 2026. Sources indicate that a Telugu-dubbed version may also premiere simultaneously, expanding the film’s reach across southern markets.

At the box office, Dhurandhar has managed to stay ahead of Hollywood competition, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, in several territories—an achievement that underlines the film’s strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest.

Director Aditya Dhar has received widespread praise for his taut storytelling and confident execution. The supporting cast, featuring Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, has also drawn strong appreciation from both audiences and trade circles.

With record-breaking numbers, strong critical reception, and a highly anticipated OTT debut, Dhurandhar continues to solidify its position as one of the most successful Indian films of the year.