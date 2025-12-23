PAN–Aadhaar Deadline Alert: Why You Must Link Before Dec 31, 2025
With just days remaining before the PAN–Aadhaar linking deadline, taxpayers across India are being urged to complete the process immediately. Any Permanent Account Number (PAN) that is not linked with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025, will become inoperative from January 1, 2026, affecting a wide range of financial and tax-related activities.
Individuals who were issued an Aadhaar card on or before October 1, 2024, are mandatorily required to link it with their PAN within the stipulated timeline. Failure to comply will render the PAN inactive, making it unusable for key financial transactions.
Impact of an Inoperative PAN
If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar within the deadline, taxpayers may face multiple disruptions, including:
- Inability to file Income Tax Returns (ITR)
- Restrictions on bank transactions and high-value financial dealings
- Barriers to investing in mutual funds, shares, bonds, and insurance products
- Difficulties in applying for personal, home, or low-interest loans
- Applicability of higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rates
Penalty for Missing the Deadline
Taxpayers who fail to link PAN with Aadhaar on time will be required to pay a ₹1,000 penalty to reactivate their PAN. The payment must be made through the Income Tax Department’s e-Pay Tax facility before completing the linking process.
Tax experts advise taxpayers not to delay the process, as an inactive PAN can also block refunds and other essential services linked to tax compliance.
What to Do If PAN–Aadhaar Details Do Not Match
In cases where the linking fails due to mismatched personal details such as name, date of birth, or mobile number, corrections must be made first:
- PAN details can be updated through authorised service providers such as Protean or UTIITSL
- Aadhaar details can be corrected via the UIDAI portal or by contacting the UIDAI helpdesk
- If online linking continues to fail, taxpayers may opt for biometric authentication at authorised PAN service centres by carrying PAN, Aadhaar, and the ₹1,000 fee
How to Link PAN with Aadhaar Online
The online linking process is simple and can be completed through the Income Tax e-Filing portal:
- Select the “Link Aadhaar” option
- Enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers
- Verify details using the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number
- If linking after the due date, pay the penalty first and then complete validation
How to Check Linking Status
Taxpayers can check their PAN–Aadhaar status on the portal, which will show whether:
- Aadhaar is already linked
- The linking request is pending
- Aadhaar is not linked
With the deadline approaching rapidly, taxpayers are advised to verify their status, correct any discrepancies, and complete PAN–Aadhaar linking without delay to avoid penalties and financial inconvenience.