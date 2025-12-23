PAN–Aadhaar Deadline Alert: Why You Must Link Before Dec 31, 2025

With just days remaining before the PAN–Aadhaar linking deadline, taxpayers across India are being urged to complete the process immediately. Any Permanent Account Number (PAN) that is not linked with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025, will become inoperative from January 1, 2026, affecting a wide range of financial and tax-related activities.

Individuals who were issued an Aadhaar card on or before October 1, 2024, are mandatorily required to link it with their PAN within the stipulated timeline. Failure to comply will render the PAN inactive, making it unusable for key financial transactions.

Impact of an Inoperative PAN

If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar within the deadline, taxpayers may face multiple disruptions, including:

Inability to file Income Tax Returns (ITR)

Restrictions on bank transactions and high-value financial dealings

Barriers to investing in mutual funds, shares, bonds, and insurance products

Difficulties in applying for personal, home, or low-interest loans

Applicability of higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rates

Penalty for Missing the Deadline

Taxpayers who fail to link PAN with Aadhaar on time will be required to pay a ₹1,000 penalty to reactivate their PAN. The payment must be made through the Income Tax Department’s e-Pay Tax facility before completing the linking process.

Tax experts advise taxpayers not to delay the process, as an inactive PAN can also block refunds and other essential services linked to tax compliance.

What to Do If PAN–Aadhaar Details Do Not Match

In cases where the linking fails due to mismatched personal details such as name, date of birth, or mobile number, corrections must be made first:

PAN details can be updated through authorised service providers such as Protean or UTIITSL

Aadhaar details can be corrected via the UIDAI portal or by contacting the UIDAI helpdesk

If online linking continues to fail, taxpayers may opt for biometric authentication at authorised PAN service centres by carrying PAN, Aadhaar, and the ₹1,000 fee

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar Online

The online linking process is simple and can be completed through the Income Tax e-Filing portal:

Select the “Link Aadhaar” option

Enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

Verify details using the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number

If linking after the due date, pay the penalty first and then complete validation

How to Check Linking Status

Taxpayers can check their PAN–Aadhaar status on the portal, which will show whether:

Aadhaar is already linked

The linking request is pending

Aadhaar is not linked

With the deadline approaching rapidly, taxpayers are advised to verify their status, correct any discrepancies, and complete PAN–Aadhaar linking without delay to avoid penalties and financial inconvenience.