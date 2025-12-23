YS Jagan's Birthday Celebrated in Ireland: Watch Video

October 10, 2026

Dussehra holidays have started for school students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Saturday, October 10, 2026. Students in both Telugu states will get a festive break, but the school reopening dates are different. According to the announced holiday schedules, schools in Telangana will remain closed until October 22 and reopen on October 23, 2026. The holidays follow the completion of the Summative Assessment-1 examinations.