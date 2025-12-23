YS Jagan's Birthday Celebrated in Ireland: Watch Video
YSRCP leader Aluru Sambasiva Reddy along with YSRCP supporters celebrated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday. YS Jagan celebrated his birthday on December 21.
An overwhelming love, support has been displayed by the who's who during Jagan's birthday. Every nook and corner of AP, Jagan's birthday was celebrated in a festive atmosphere. NRIs too largely celebrated Jagan's birthday. It is once again proved that Jagan is a mass leader with humongous public support.