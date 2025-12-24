Toronto Murder Case: Indian-Origin Woman Killed, Partner Suspected

A tragic murder case in Toronto has shocked the Indian community after 30-year-old Indian national Himanshi Khurana was found dead inside a home, a day after she was reported missing.

Police launched an investigation soon after receiving the missing-person complaint on Friday night. By the next morning, officers discovered her body and preliminary findings suggest that her partner is the prime suspect.

Authorities have identified the accused as 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, who is currently on the run. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued, and police have released his photograph, appealing to the public to share any information that could help trace him.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over Himanshi’s death, offering condolences to her family. The Consulate stated that it is closely following the investigation and providing necessary support to the bereaved family.

The Toronto Police Homicide Unit is handling the case with priority. The incident has reignited concerns among the Indian diaspora about safety and crime risks overseas.