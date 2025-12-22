Sakshi TV Canada Launched, Expands North American Footprint

Sakshi TV has officially marked its entry into Canada, unveiling Sakshi TV Canada in a grand ceremony attended by members of the Telugu diaspora, community leaders, and media professionals.

The launch event was held at the Heartfulness Meditation Center, with participation from audiences across Toronto and Mississauga. The programme began on a patriotic note with the Indian National Anthem, evoking a strong sense of cultural pride among attendees.

Strong Community Presence at the Launch

The event witnessed the presence of KK Reddy, Sakshi TV staff members, business owners, community leaders, representatives of various Telugu associations, and subject-matter experts. A specially curated audio-visual presentation introducing Sakshi TV Canada was screened during the event and received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Several members of the Telugu community extended their warm wishes and expressed confidence that Sakshi TV Canada would become a strong voice for Telugu people living abroad.

Expanding Sakshi TV’s North American Footprint

Addressing the gathering, KK Reddy said that Sakshi TV, which has grown into a leading Telugu news network across North America and emerged as a top network in the United States, is now opening a new chapter in Canada. He outlined the channel’s vision and shared details about exclusive Canada-focused programmes that will spotlight community issues, culture, business, and success stories of Telugu people.

Sakshi TV’s North America Chief Correspondent Simha joined the event virtually and expressed his happiness over the Toronto launch. He described Sakshi TV Canada as an important step toward amplifying the voice and aspirations of Telugu people in Canada on a global platform.

Gratitude to the Community

Thanking everyone who contributed to the success of the launch, KK Reddy expressed gratitude to the organisers, partners, and community members. He appealed to Telugu viewers in Canada to support and bless Sakshi TV Canada as it begins its journey, reaffirming the network’s commitment to representing the conscience and concerns of Telugu people worldwide.

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