Canada: No Start-Up Visa (SUV) After December 31, New Entrepreneur Immigration for 2026

Canada has formally shut its Start-up Visa (SUV) program, drawing a line under one of its key business immigration routes as the federal government prepares to roll out a new, more targeted pathway for entrepreneurs.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), no new Start-up Visa applications will be accepted after December 31, and related work permit applications have also been halted with immediate effect. The only exception applies to applicants already living in Canada who are seeking an extension of their existing SUV work permits.

Transition to a New Entrepreneur Pathway

IRCC said the move is part of a broader restructuring of Canada’s business immigration streams. A new entrepreneur-focused pilot program, offering a pathway to permanent residence, is expected to be launched in 2026. The government has indicated that details of the pilot — including eligibility criteria and intake limits — will be announced next year.

Officials said the decision aims to reduce the growing backlog of business immigration applications while ensuring that future programs align more closely with Canada’s long-term immigration and economic priorities.

Limited Window for Existing Candidates

While the program is closing, IRCC clarified that candidates who received a valid commitment certificate from a designated organisation in 2025 will still be allowed to apply under the current rules. These applicants must submit their complete applications by June 30, 2026.

At the same time, the federal government has extended the pause on the Self-Employed Persons Program, which has been closed to new applicants since April 30, 2024, with no timeline yet announced for its reopening.

Aligning with Immigration Targets

The government said the changes support its updated Immigration Levels Plan and broader Talent Attraction Strategy, which seeks to balance economic needs with sustainable population growth.

Although IRCC has not yet explained how the upcoming entrepreneur pilot will differ from the Start-up Visa program, officials suggested the new route will be more selective and closely aligned with Canada’s evolving immigration goals.

The closure marks a significant shift in Canada’s approach to attracting global entrepreneurs, signaling a move away from open-ended startup pathways toward a more controlled, pilot-driven model.

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