Bank Holidays This Week, October 6-11: Lakshmi Puja, Karva Chauth, Valmiki Jayanti and More

Banks across India are set to remain closed for almost 21 days in October 2025 due to the festive season. According to the RBI holiday calendar, closures are observed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which means holidays may vary from state to state. Customers are advised to check the region-wise list before planning any bank-related work.

Key Bank Holidays in Second Week of October 2025

October 6 – Lakshmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata)

Banks will remain closed in Agartala and Kolkata on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, also known as Kojagara Puja or Kojagari Purnima. Celebrated on a full moon night, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Banks in other regions will operate normally.

October 7 – Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti & Kumar Purnima (Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Shimla)

Banks in these regions will remain shut to mark the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki. In Odisha and some eastern states, the festival of Kumar Purnima will also be observed.

October 10 – Karva Chauth (Shimla)

Banks in Shimla will be closed for Karva Chauth, a festival where women fast for the long life of their husbands.

October 11 – Second Saturday (Nationwide)

All scheduled and non-scheduled banks across India will remain closed, as the day falls on the second Saturday of the month.

Digital Banking Services to Remain Available

Even with nearly 21 holidays lined up, customers can rely on ATMs, UPI, mobile apps, and internet banking for seamless transactions.

With multiple festivals such as Lakshmi Puja, Karva Chauth, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, and Kumar Purnima leading to bank closures, customers are advised to plan their branch visits in advance and use digital banking for urgent needs.