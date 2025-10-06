October 7 Bank Holiday or not?

Bank customers tend to schedule their financial activities on national holidays, hence the need to ascertain if October 7, 2025, is a bank holiday. From the official calendar, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, is a typical working day for banks in India. There are no national holidays, regional observances, nor government-declared holidays on this day.

This implies all banking services such as branch operations, deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, and online support for banking will be normal as usual. Customers may go to their respective branches without any inconvenience.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

While October 7 is a working day, the month of October does have some key bank holidays depending on state and region. Below is a list of key bank holidays for October 2025 (excluding Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays, which are standard closures):

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti – National holiday

October 6, 2025 (Monday): Maha Navami / Ayudha Puja – Regional holiday in some states

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday): Normal working day (no holiday)

October 8, 2025 (Wednesday): Vijayadashami / Dussehra – Holiday in majority of states

October 11, 2025 (Saturday): Second Saturday – All India bank holiday

October 19, 2025 (Sunday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – Regional holiday in some states

October 25, 2025 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – All India bank holiday

October 26, 2025 (Sunday): Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) – Holiday in many states

October 27, 2025 (Monday): Diwali (Balipadyami/Deepavali) – Regional holiday

What This Means for Customers

If you have pressing financial work, you can proceed with it safely on October 7, 2025, since the banks will be functioning as usual. Nevertheless, customers should note future regional holidays such as Dussehra (October 8) and Diwali (October 26–27), which might affect banking services in various states.

To prevent issues at the last minute, it's always better to go through the list of bank holidays for your region of the state before scheduling branch visits.

Also read: October 7 School Holiday or not?