October 7 School Holiday or not?

With the festive season of Dussehra, Navratri, and Durga Puja coming to an end, numerous parents and students are curious if Tuesday, October 7, 2025, will be a holiday for schools. The answer differs across the states, given local observances, cultural festivities, and official announcements.

Valmiki Jayanti Holiday

October 7, 2025, is Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, commemorating the life and works of Maharishi Valmiki, the writer of the Ramayana.

Uttar Pradesh: The Chief Minister has announced a public holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices on this day.

Delhi: The school holiday in Delhi on October 7, 2025, for all educational institutions has been confirmed by the Delhi government.

The holiday provides the opportunity for students and employees to engage in cultural events, pujas, and community activities arranged in commemoration of the sage.

Status in Other States

In all other states, October 7 is an ordinary school day, although some private schools might offer optional holidays or cultural programmes:

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Schools will be open, with optional leave for some private institutions.

Karnataka & Tamil Nadu: Regular classes resume, although some schools might organize special activities.

West Bengal: Schools usually remain open, although some districts can have an additional day off based on local events.

Kerala: Schools reopen after festival holidays in local areas; some districts such as Idukki and Wayanad might give extra leave for weather or festivals.

Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha: Most schools will be normally functional, but only in case local authorities close them.

Conclusion

For October 7, 2025, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi schools will be closed on account of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, while most other schools in India will be functioning normally. Families should check with their local schools regarding optional holidays or district observances.

Also read: Bank Holidays This Week: October 6-12, 2025 - Lakshmi Puja to Sunday Closure