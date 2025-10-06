Bank Holidays This Week: October 6-12, 2025 - Lakshmi Puja to Sunday Closure

October. It's a festival month in India, and brings in several bank holidays in the nation. Festivals like Lakshmi Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and Chhath Puja result in branch closures in cities, in addition to the usual weekend offs. Altogether, October 2025 has 25 bank holidays, including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and regional or religious holidays.

Bank Holidays Next Week: October 6–12, 2025

All Indian banks next week will have holidays on several days as a result of festivals and central bank holidays. Principal holidays are:

October 6 (Monday): Agartala and Kolkata banks will close on account of Lakshmi Puja.

October 7 (Tuesday): Banks in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Shimla will be closed on account of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima.

October 10 (Friday): Banks in Shimla will close on account of Karva Chauth.

October 11 (Saturday): Pan-India shut for the second Saturday fortnight off.

October 12 (Sunday): Pan-India shut for the Sunday weekly off.

On holidays too, basic banking services are still available online and mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI apps, enabling customers to carry on transactions and withdraw cash.

Major Bank Holidays in October 2025

October has 21 official bank holidays across the country, including religious, regional, and festival holidays. Major closures are:

October 1–2: Various cities are closed for Navratri, Maha Navami, Dussehra, Vijayadashami, Durga Puja, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

October 3–5: Banks in Gangtok are closed for Durga Puja, and all banks have Sunday offs on October 5.

October 18–19: Guwahati is closed for Kati Bihu, and banks in India have Sunday off.

October 20–23: Major Diwali holidays impact numerous cities. October 20 (Diwali / Lakshmi Puja / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja) is a closure in cities such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. Following Diwali-related holidays continue until October 23 in different states for festivities like Govardhan Puja, Balipadyami, Bhai Dooj, and Laxmi Puja.

October 25–26: Pan-India holiday for the fourth Saturday and Sunday weekly offs.

October 27–28: Banks in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi are closed for Chhath Puja (evening and morning pujas).

October 31: Banks in Ahmedabad will close to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

Planning Around Bank Holidays

For customers looking to make transactions in October, note that bank offices located in festival-dominant areas can experience repeated shutdowns, but digital and mobile banking remain operational. ATMs remain open to provide access to funds even during holidays.

October 2025, being a combination of festival and weekly off bank holidays, provides the best of the festive mood and the necessity to plan meticulously for banking on a visit basis.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025 Date and Time: Know the Significance and Rituals