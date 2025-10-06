Karwa Chauth 2025 Date and Time: Know the Significance and Rituals

Karwa Chauth is a sacred Hindu festival that is observed with immense enthusiasm and fervor by Indian married women. The festival falls on the fourth lunar day of the dark phase of the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2025, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Friday, October 10. The festival carries great cultural importance as it reflects the devotion and love of wedded women for their husbands.

History and Significance of Karwa Chauth

The history of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to ancient times, when Goddess Parvati kept a fast to gain Lord Shiva as her husband. The day is celebrated for imitating the love and devotion of Goddess Parvati, and married women observe this fast so that their husbands live a long life and the marriage is long-lasting. The fast is also said to bring good fortune and prosperity for the family.

Rituals and Traditions

On Karwa Chauth, married Hindu women keep a 'nirjala vrat', or fast, by abstaining from eating food and not taking even a drop of water after sunrise till the end of the day. The fasting is done for the happiness, safety, and long life of the husbands. Women break their fast by viewing the moon and the face of the husbands through a sieve. This ceremony is a sign of married women's love and devotion to their husbands.

Puja Muhurat and Moonrise Time

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat is between 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM on October 10, 2025. The moonrise is at 8:13 PM, and women will break their fast after moon sighting and viewing their husbands' faces through a sieve.

Ways to Celebrate Karwa Chauth

Fasting: Married women keep a strict fast from dawn till moonrise, not eating and not drinking anything.

Puja: Women do puja to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Karwa Mata, asking for their husband's long life.

Sangeet and Mehndi: Women come together to sing folk songs, put mehndi, and celebrate the festival with relatives and friends.

Gift-Giving: Husbands present their wives with lovely jewelry, clothing, and other gifts to express their love and gratitude.

Significance of Karwa Chauth in India

Karwa Chauth is celebrated extensively in the northern regions of India, such as Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The festival symbolizes the profound connection between married couples and the significance of love and loyalty in their union.

In summary, Karwa Chauth is a lovely celebration that shows the love and devotion of married women towards their spouses. With its rich tradition, rituals, and history, Karwa Chauth is a day worth cherishing and remembering for a lifetime.

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