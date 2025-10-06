The Uttar Pradesh government has announced October 7, 2025, as a holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti. The announcement was made on the request of the Valmiki community and based on the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Valmiki Jayanti Celebrations

Valmiki Jayanti commemorates the life and literary work of Maharishi Valmiki, the illustrious writer of the Ramayana. The day is observed with special pujas and programmes to foster social harmony and spirituality. The events are a manifestation of the rich cultural heritage of India and the importance of the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki.

Banks Remain Open

In spite of the public holiday, financial institutions and banks in Uttar Pradesh will be open. The government has clarified that the holiday is not included under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881, so that financial operations are not affected.

Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh

The announcement of Valmiki Jayanti as a holiday has come at a time when Uttar Pradesh has seen a significant improvement in law and order. The National Crime Records Bureau's 2023 report reveals that the state has not seen a single communal riot, thanks to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy. Uttar Pradesh's crime rate is 25% below the national average, with a remarkable decline in riots, kidnapping, and robbery.

Security Measures

The state government has put in place other security measures in vulnerable areas to ensure peace and order. Security measures like flag marches and aerial surveillance have helped enhance the security situation, making it favorable for investment and doing business in the state.

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