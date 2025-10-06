Diwali 2025 School Holiday: October 20 or 21?

October is India's most celebration-filled month, with long-awaited festivals such as Diwali and Chhath Puja, which also overlap with long school holidays. During 2025, students nationwide will have several days off as schools are closed to give families time to celebrate these significant festivals.

Diwali 2025 School Holidays

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, in 2025, coinciding with Lakshmi Puja. Amavasya Tithi continues until October 21 evening, but as the major Lakshmi Puja occurs on the night of October 20, that day is declared as the main holiday in most schools. Leave on October 21 might also be given in some institutions, subject to local beliefs and calendar interpretations.

Throughout the nation, the festivities of Diwali usually last for five days, between Dhanteras on October 18 and Bhai Dooj on October 23, on which schools generally follow the holidays.

State-wise Diwali Holidays 2025:

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: Schools tend to remain closed between October 20 and October 23, including Govardhan Puja on October 22 and Bhai Dooj.

Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra: These states usually take long holidays from October 19 to October 23, coinciding with regional Deepotsav celebrations.

Chhath Puja 2025 Holidays

Chhath Puja, another prominent festival, holds particular importance in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chhath festivities in 2025 will commence with Nahai-Khai on Saturday, October 25, the principal rituals during Shashthi Tithi (Sandhya Arghya) on Monday, October 27, and end on Saptami (Usha Arghya) on Tuesday, October 28.

Schools in the states where Chhath Puja is widely celebrated will usually remain closed from October 25 to October 28, so that students and their families can enjoy the festivities in full. In certain cities, such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, local institutions with substantial student populations from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh may offer optional or one-day leave on October 27 or 28.

Summary of October 2025 School Holidays

In total, October 2025 includes several days of school holidays for students in India because of these two festivals:

Diwali Holidays: October 18–23 (slightly varying by state)

Chhath Puja Holidays: October 25–28 (mainly Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh)

These celebrations not only have religious and cultural significance but also grant students lengthy breaks to indulge in family reunions, customary ceremonies, and celebration festivities. Families are welcome to schedule in advance, taking into consideration the state-determined holiday calendars and regional variations.

Also read: October 6, 2025: Banks in Agartala and Kolkata Holiday Due to Lakshmi Puja