October 6, 2025: Banks in Agartala and Kolkata Holiday Due to Lakshmi Puja

Banks in the majority of Indian cities are open and in full operations today, Monday, October 6, 2025. Nevertheless, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday schedule, Agartala and Kolkata are celebrating a bank holiday due to Lakshmi Puja. The rest of the cities, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, will carry out usual banking activities.

Significance of Lakshmi Puja

Lakshmi Puja, also referred to as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja or Sharad Purnima, is a significant Hindu festival commemorated primarily in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. It falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin month and commemorates the end of the rainy season, or monsoon season. The devotees remain awake at night and worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth, as they feel she blesses houses with good fortune and happiness.

Bank Holiday Update on October 6, 2025

Except for major portions of the nation that will witness normal banking services, there will be closures at banks in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja today. Customers in these cities are therefore requested to make arrangements for their financial transactions accordingly. Banks in all other areas, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, will have normal operations.

October 2025 Bank Holidays Overview

The month of October 2025 includes 21 scheduled bank holidays, as per the RBI’s list under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These holidays cover national and regional festivals, RTGS holidays, and the mandatory weekly offs on the second Saturday and all Sundays.

Banking Services That Remain Accessible

Despite the shutdown of brick-and-mortar bank offices in Agartala and Kolkata, basic financial services can still be accessed via online banking platforms. Customers can continue to make the following transactions without any disruption:

Online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance enquiries, and bill payments.

NEFT and RTGS services as per normal business hours.

ATM and debit/credit card transactions for withdrawals, deposits, and payments.

Online request services like cheque book orders, demand drafts, and account maintenance.

Final Note

As a sum, banks in Agartala and Kolkata will remain closed today, Monday, October 6, 2025, on the day of Lakshmi Puja. Banks in all other Indian cities will be open as usual. Customers are advised to utilize online and mobile banking services so that holiday transactions can proceed unproblematically.