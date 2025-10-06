School Holiday on October 7: Holiday Announced in These States for Valmiki Jayanti

This year, October 7, 2025, is being celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a public holiday in the state to honor the occasion.

Earlier, District Magistrate Manish Bansal had announced a local holiday on October 6 for the Maa Shakambhari Devi Mela, making it a long holiday weekend for schools across Uttar Pradesh. The Valmiki Jayanti holiday comes in response to requests from members of the Valmiki community.

On this day, all schools, colleges, and government offices in the state will remain closed. Special pujas and cultural programs are organized to celebrate the life and contributions of Maharishi Valmiki.

October 2025 Holiday List (UP)

October 1: Durga Puja (Navami Puja)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra)

October 7: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 18: Dhanteras

October 20: Naraka Chaturdasi

October 21: Diwali

October 22: Govardhan Puja

October 23: Bhai Dooj

October 27: Hal Shashthi (Lalai Chhath)

October 28: Chhath Puja

School Holidays in Delhi

The Delhi government has also confirmed a public holiday on October 7, 2025. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced that schools, colleges, other educational institutions, and government offices in the national capital will remain closed in observance of Valmiki Jayanti.