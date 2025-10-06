Diwali 2025 Holiday Special: Central Railway to Run 30 Extra Trains – Full List, Routes & Timings

To ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the upcoming festive season, the Central Railway (CR) zone has announced the introduction of 30 additional special trains across various destinations in the country.

“Railways will run 30 additional Special Trains for the convenience of passengers during the upcoming Diwali festival season,” said Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

Central Railway Diwali Special Trains 2025: Routes, Stoppages & Timings

1. LTT–Madgaon–LTT Weekly Special (6 Services)

Train 01003: Leaves Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) every Monday at 08:20 hrs on 06, 13 & 20 October 2025, arriving Madgaon at 22:40 hrs the same day.

Train 01004: Leaves Madgaon every Sunday at 16:30 hrs on 05, 12 & 19 October 2025, arriving LTT at 06:20 hrs the next day.

Leaves Madgaon every Sunday at 16:30 hrs on 05, 12 & 19 October 2025, arriving LTT at 06:20 hrs the next day. Halts : Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali.

: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali. Coach Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 3 AC-3 Tier, 2 AC-3 Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s Brake Van, 1 Generator Van.

1 AC-2 Tier, 3 AC-3 Tier, 2 AC-3 Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s Brake Van, 1 Generator Van. Reservation: Bookings for train 01003 open on 04 October 2025 at all computerized reservation centers and on IRCTC website.

2. Panvel–Chiplun–Panvel Unreserved Special (24 Services)

Train 01159: Departs Panvel at 16:40 hrs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 03 to 26 October 2025, arriving Chiplun at 21:55 hrs the same day.

Departs Panvel at 16:40 hrs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 03 to 26 October 2025, arriving Chiplun at 21:55 hrs the same day. Train 01160: Departs Chiplun at 11:05 hrs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 03 to 26 October 2025, arriving Panvel at 16:10 hrs the same day.

Departs Chiplun at 11:05 hrs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 03 to 26 October 2025, arriving Panvel at 16:10 hrs the same day. Halts: Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinehere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani.

Coach Composition: 8 MEMU Coaches.

Important Note: These trains will run as UNRESERVED. Tickets can be booked through the UTS system with normal charges applicable for superfast mail/express trains.

With these additional trains, Central Railway aims to make festive travel hassle-free, ensuring passengers reach their destinations comfortably during the busy Diwali season.