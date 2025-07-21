Bank Holidays This Week: July 21-28 complete list!

As we step into the month of July, it's necessary to know about the approaching bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a list of holidays for banks nationwide, keeping in mind national and local events, operational needs, and cultural festivals.

Bank Holidays between July 21-28, 2025

The coming week is likely to see a couple of bank holidays, such as the fourth Saturday and Sunday. Listed below is how the holidays are placed:

July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday pan-India holiday when banks will be shut.

July 27 (Sunday): Pan-India holiday when banks will remain shut.

July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi holiday, when Gangtok's banks will remain shut, marking an important Buddhist festival.

What to Expect During Bank Holidays

While the banks shall remain shut on these days, customers may access online and mobile banking, except as otherwise notified. ATMs are also accessible for cash withdrawal, and payment systems such as UPI will operate normally.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List

Bank holidays may also differ state-wise based on regional and local needs. Some of the prominent holidays in July are:

Kharchi Puja in Tripura (July 3)

Guru Hargobind's Birthday in Jammu and Srinagar (July 5)

Beh Deinkhlam in Meghalaya (July 14)

Harela in Uttarakhand (July 16)

Ker Puja in Tripura (July 19)

Planning Ahead

For a hassle-free experience, we suggest you cross-check the holiday schedule with your local branch of the bank. You can also make your monetary transactions as per your convenience, considering the holidays and weekends.

By being aware of bank holidays, you can better plan your finances and steer clear of any unforeseen interruptions. Stay in the know and plan your transactions accordingly!

