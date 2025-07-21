Baahubali Team Joins Coldplay Kiss-Cam Hype with Prabhas-Anushka Meme

The viral kiss-cam moment at a recent Coldplay concert has taken an unexpected and hilarious turn, thanks to a clever crossover from the team behind the Baahubali franchise.

As social media continues to buzz over the on-stage incident involving Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin and a pair of executives caught in an awkward moment, the Baahubali social media team decided to join the fun. In a playful post, they shared a throwback image of actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty—who played Baahubali and Devasena in the epic Indian saga—captioned as “CEO & HR of Maahishmathi (sic).” The fictional kingdom's HR humor quickly resonated with fans.

This cheeky reference comes after the Coldplay concert's now-famous kiss-cam zoomed in on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot, catching them by surprise. The pair appeared visibly uncomfortable, ducking behind a barrier as Chris Martin joked from the stage, “Oh look at these two! Oh what?” and added, “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy.”

Martin’s spontaneous remarks sent the internet into overdrive, with memes and speculation going viral. During a later performance, the Coldplay frontman continued to poke fun, cautioning fans to “be camera-ready” for any future concerts.

The Baahubali team's witty participation in the meme fest only fueled the fun. Fans flooded the comments section of the post with laughter and applause. One user joked, “Coldplay concert Bhalladeva concert (sic),” while another added, “OMG!! So happy to see this (sic).”