July 18 Bank Holiday or Not?

If you're planning to visit a bank on Saturday, July 18, 2026, there's good news for most customers across India. Since this Saturday falls on the third Saturday of the month, banks will remain open in most states, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) banking holiday schedule.

Under RBI guidelines, banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are regular working days. This means customers can visit bank branches for routine services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, loan-related work, and account services on July 18.

Is There Any State-Specific Bank Holiday?

Although July 18 is a regular banking day across most of India, banks in Sikkim will remain closed to observe Drukpa Tshe-zi, a significant Buddhist festival celebrated in the state. As a result, bank branches in Sikkim will not operate on Saturday, while branches in the rest of the country will function as usual.

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Even where bank branches are closed, customers can continue using digital banking services without interruption. UPI, mobile banking apps, internet banking, ATMs, and online fund transfers will remain available throughout the day.

Bottom Line

For most people across India, July 18, 2026, is a normal working Saturday for banks. If you are located in Sikkim, however, bank branches will remain closed due to the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival. Customers are advised to check with their local branch if they have any state-specific queries before planning a visit.

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