Delayed Rainfall Impacts Telangana Farm Activity

Unseasonal delays in the monsoon have significantly affected agricultural activity across Telangana, with farmers postponing sowing operations due to insufficient rainfall. Paddy cultivation has been the worst affected, as growers in several districts continue to wait for consistent rains before beginning large-scale transplantation.

According to official data available up to July 14, sowing has been completed on 60.2 lakh acres, which accounts for only 45.4% of the state's normal Vanakalam (Kharif) cultivation target of around 1.3 crore acres. The slow progress marks one of the weakest starts to the farming season in recent years.

Agriculture officials attribute the delay primarily to the uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall. While a few regions have received adequate showers, many farming areas are still experiencing rainfall shortages, making it difficult for farmers to prepare fields and plant crops.

Paddy has emerged as the most affected crop because it requires sufficient water for transplantation during the early stages of cultivation. Many farmers have chosen to delay planting in the hope that weather conditions will improve over the coming weeks.

The latest figures are part of the Vanakalam-2026 contingency plan, prepared by the Telangana government in collaboration with Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) and the ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (ICAR-CRIDA). The plan is designed to help monitor crop progress and guide farmers during uncertain weather conditions.

Agricultural experts are closely monitoring rainfall patterns and advising farmers to follow official recommendations based on local weather forecasts. Timely monsoon showers in the coming weeks will be crucial for improving sowing activity and ensuring a successful kharif season across Telangana.

With much of the cultivation season still remaining, farmers are hopeful that consistent rainfall will help accelerate planting operations and reduce the impact of the delayed monsoon.

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