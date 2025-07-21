AP Rains: July 21 Holiday for Schools and Colleges?

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing heavy rainfall. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has announced the possibility of moderate to heavy rain in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts on July 21.

Several parts of Krishna and Guntur districts have already been lashed by heavy rains over the past few days. Low-lying areas in Vijayawada are submerged due to the incessant downpour.

Amid these conditions, parents, students, and teachers are demanding that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions be given a holiday on July 21.